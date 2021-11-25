The Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been spotted being delivered in London. YouTuber The TFJJ filmed the French supercar as it goes off the delivery truck in front of The Londoner Hotel in the UK. It's not what you think it is, however.

If you think that the wealthy owner is staying at the world’s first super boutique hotel while waiting for the precious one-off, think again. This is actually the same show car that we've seen in Geneva in 2019, and the one that made a daylight debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este months later.

That explains why the La Voiture Noire silently alighted the delivery truck and moved around the area. And of course, the blue brake calipers that move with the wheels, which should be a dead giveaway. So yes, this show car doesn't have the quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter engine with 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque, but it is indeed still stunning to look at.

Apparently, this Bugatti La Voiture Noire is being showcased in London to promote the 'La Bouteille Noire' by Champagne Carbon. It's a one-off 15-liter bottle made completely out of carbon fiber, honoring the previous most expensive new car (before Rolls-Royce Boat Tail happened). The process involved 37 different steps and 150 hours of craftsmanship, according to Bugatti.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire show car will be on display at London’s Leister Square until December.

Bugatti has revealed the final version of the La Voiture Noire back in June. And as it turns out, the €11 million ($13.4M at current exchange rates) supercar has already been delivered to its owner recently, according to Bugatti. The automaker still hasn't disclosed the name of its wealthy customer – for obvious reasons and presumably at the owner's request.