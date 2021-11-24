We all have dream cars, even celebrities who might not have every supercar imaginable in the garage. Jay Leno isn’t one of those people, who has focused on accumulating a museum of amazingly maintained cars. It’s the perfect playground to pick over when looking for a dream car, so Leno decided to serve up three to actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, making Kutcher choose his favorite to drive.

Leno first dishes a delicious slice of Americana – a 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS restomod. It has a 454-cubic-inch V8 making 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and an exquisite rumble that helps the muscle car land squarely on Kutcher’s dream car list. The second car wears a bow tie, too – a 1969 Chevy El Camino SS 396 Turbo-Jet. It might not have as much power as the Chevelle, though the 325-hp (242-kW) V8 is plenty of power to ignite the rear tires, which have little weight over them thanks to the El Camino’s truck bed.

The third car Leno rolls out is a bit more special to Kutcher, a fan of the football great Walter Payton, than the other two. The car, a 1979 Porsche 930 Carrera Turbo Coupe, is Payton’s. Leno lets Kutcher climb into the driver’s seat. “It’s a dream,” Kutcher says. Sadly, the Porsche is undergoing some work, and it doesn’t have its engine, so Kutcher has to decide between the Chevelle and the El Camino to take for a spin.

He’s a bigger fan of the Chevelle, though he picks the El Camino – a car that scares him a bit. Apparently, his neighbor has a Chevelle he can drive, and he might not have an opportunity to pilot an El Camino. Kutcher reveals that he got his first speeding ticket in a 1983 Ford Escort, losing his license when he was 17 for having too many tickets.

