We all have dream cars, even celebrities who might not have every supercar imaginable in the garage. Jay Leno isn’t one of those people, who has focused on accumulating a museum of amazingly maintained cars. It’s the perfect playground to pick over when looking for a dream car, so Leno decided to serve up three to actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, making Kutcher choose his favorite to drive.

Leno first dishes a delicious slice of Americana – a 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS restomod. It has a 454-cubic-inch V8 making 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and an exquisite rumble that helps the muscle car land squarely on Kutcher’s dream car list. The second car wears a bow tie, too – a 1969 Chevy El Camino SS 396 Turbo-Jet. It might not have as much power as the Chevelle, though the 325-hp (242-kW) V8 is plenty of power to ignite the rear tires, which have little weight over them thanks to the El Camino’s truck bed.

More From Leno’s Garage:

2023 corvette z06 jay leno 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Makes Pit Stop On Jay Leno’s Garage
apocalypse hellfire 6x6 jay leno Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 Visits Jay Leno's Garage As Bonkers Jeep Gladiator Conversion

The third car Leno rolls out is a bit more special to Kutcher, a fan of the football great Walter Payton, than the other two. The car, a 1979 Porsche 930 Carrera Turbo Coupe, is Payton’s. Leno lets Kutcher climb into the driver’s seat. “It’s a dream,” Kutcher says. Sadly, the Porsche is undergoing some work, and it doesn’t have its engine, so Kutcher has to decide between the Chevelle and the El Camino to take for a spin.

He’s a bigger fan of the Chevelle, though he picks the El Camino – a car that scares him a bit. Apparently, his neighbor has a Chevelle he can drive, and he might not have an opportunity to pilot an El Camino. Kutcher reveals that he got his first speeding ticket in a 1983 Ford Escort, losing his license when he was 17 for having too many tickets.
 

Source: CNBC Prime / YouTube

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com