If you are a fashion-forward person with $250,000 burning a hole in your pocket, then take a look at the Discoverberry Bundle from the high-end outdoor goods maker Db. It includes a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo with a matching rooftop tent and other gear.

All of this equipment is part of Db's Raspberry Edition line of products that are in a dark color that is a shade mixing together burgundy and eggplant hues. In addition to the Taycan Cross Turismo, there is a Strøm 2385L rooftop tent, Strøm 60L roller bag, Strøm 30L backpack, and a camping kit.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Raspberry Edition By DB

2 Photos

The Cross Turismo and matched tent have a striking look. The array of lights on the nose make the wagon look ready for a rally stage.

It's not entirely clear how Db is arriving at the $250,000 asking price for the Discoverberry Bundle. The company doesn't identify the trim level of the Taycan Cross Turismo, but the most expensive grade is the Turbo S that goes for $188,950 with the destination fee. The roller bag is $279, and the backpack is $209. The rooftop tent and camping kit can't be so expensive as to be responsible for the rest of the cost.

While not as fashionable, the money would also be enough to buy a person a proper RV. Rather than a wagon with a tent on top, you would have space to walk around inside and probably have amenities like a kitchen, bathroom, and bigger bed.

Porsche recently expanded the Taycan wagon family with the introduction of the Sport Turismo. It losses the high-riding suspension and wheel arch cladding from the Cross Turismo for a more road-focused appearance. For greater usability buyers can add roof rails and a rear-mounted bike rack. Deliveries of the Sport Turismo begin in the second quarter of 2022.