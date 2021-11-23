You will be forgiven for thinking Ford is in a hurry to transition the Ranger to the next generation since the midsize truck only arrived in the United States for the 2019 model year. However, the T6 model has been around in Australia since 2011, so it's high time for the capable truck to get a complete makeover. Mind you, today's reveal will focus on the global version as the US-spec model is said to arrive for the 2024MY.

Speaking of being a global version, the revamped Ranger will be sold in no fewer than 180 countries and will also serve as the foundation for the next Volkswagen Amarok, which itself will be an international product. Despite sharing more than a few teasers, the Blue Oval has been coy on details about its new pickup, but the preview images and spy shots have indicated the styling will be evolutionary.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger teasers

22 Photos

Beyond gasoline and diesel engines, the new Ranger is said to usher in a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a gasoline-fueled Raptor as opposed to the outgoing model's diesel power. Side note – Ford did not launch the T6-based high-performance version in North America and it's likely too late in the life cycle now, so our money is on the next generation of the vehicle.

We've heard the interior will be overhauled to accommodate a massive portrait-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment, accompanied by a fully digital instrument cluster to keep up with the times. Since we're on the subject of modern tech, a surround-view camera is also planned, along with an extended list of safety and assistance systems.

To round up what (we think) we know about the 2022 Ranger global model, there will be two diesel powertrains, a gasoline engine, and the PHEV. Ford will reportedly ditch the inline-five 3.2-liter diesel as well the current Raptor's twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel. Interestingly, there still might be a diesel Raptor in some markets, but with a larger V6. Logic tells us a potential US-spec Ranger Raptor will rely on EcoBoost power, presumably the 2.7-liter unit of the Bronco.

We will have all the details soon as the livestream starts Wednesday, November 24, at 2 AM ET / 7 AM GMT. These are not ideal hours for truck fans from North America and Europe, but that's because the reveal will take place in Australia at a far more convenient 6 PM local time.