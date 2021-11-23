The long road to production has ended as Hennessey has finally delivered the first Venom F5 to a customer. Originally unveiled in concept guise four years ago, the hypercar made its debut as a road-going model in December 2020 and now the Texas-based company has shipped the #1 car to someone who paid at least the $2.1 million starting price.

Finished in what seems to be Mojave Gold, the Venom F5 will be followed by only 23 additional cars as the tuner-turned-automaker wants to keep its high-performance machine exclusive. Aside from having deep pockets to buy it, you also must be courageous since the speed beast comes without airbags. That impacts its road-legal status since it can be registered in the US only with a show and display title. Consequently, owners won't be able to drive it for more than 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) per year.

The production run has long been sold out and Hennessey has promised the Venom F5 will smash the 300-mph barrier and go on to reach another magical number by hitting 500 km/h (311 mph). It managed to do "only" 200 mph earlier this year during aerodynamic validation tests for which the twin-turbo, 6.6-liter V8 was detuned to 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts). That's about half of what it’s capable of – 1,817 hp (1,355 kW).

Hennessey will eventually go after the likes of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Koenigsegg Agera RS, but before that happens, a new Venom F5 example has been revealed. To be displayed from early December at the Petersen Museum's hypercar exhibit in Los Angeles, the mid-engined monster is finished in Lausanne Silver with patriotic red, white, and blue accents.

The Venom F5 is certainly not for inexperienced drivers considering all that immense horsepower, and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque, are channeled exclusively to the rear wheels. Hennessey has promised some brutal acceleration, with the sprint from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) taking 2.6 seconds, from zero to 124 mph (200 km/h) in just 4.7 seconds, from a halt to 186 mph (300 km/h) in 8.4 seconds, and from 0 to 248 mph (400 km/h) in 15.5 seconds.

The company promises to make "several important announcements" soon on social media and we're keeping our fingers crossed one of them will be about plans to set a new top speed record for a production car. In the meantime, SSC North America is also planning to take the Tuatara beyond 300 mph following the controversy surrounding the original attempt.