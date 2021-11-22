Are you ready for the Cadillac Lyriq? The smartly-styled electric crossover isn't quite ready for you just yet, but it should be next year. Cadillac recently shared some photos and information on how the validation process is going, and so far, all is well for a planned start of production in early 2022.

"We have spent countless hours behind the wheel of our Lyriq test fleet and in virtual testing environments to be sure we deliver our customers a comprehensive luxury experience expressed in an all-new electrified package," said Jamie Brewer, executive chief engineer for the Lyriq. "All the while we are remaining true to our brand promise by placing high priority on meticulous craftsmanship and intuitive integrated technologies."

Cadillac says the Lyriq's validation process is approximately 80 percent complete. A comprehensive real-world exercise in various conditions and surfaces is part of the process, as is virtual testing. That includes hot-weather testing, cold-weather testing, rural and urban environments, pretty much everything you'd expect from automakers testing any all-new vehicle. And the Lyriq is indeed completely new – it's the first fully electric vehicle from the luxury brand, utilizing GM's much-touted Ultimum platform to underpin the crossover SUV.

Its styling is bold to say the least. Opinions generally fall on the love-it or hate-it ends of the spectrum, with little consideration in the middle. Underneath it all, Cadillac says the Lyriq will have an estimated 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and be available in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Its electric driveline will also give the low-slung crossover a 50/50 weight distribution, suggesting it could be a lively vehicle to drive. We suspect most buyers will be more interested in comfort and range, the latter of which is estimated at 300 miles per charge.

"We're now fine-tuning Lyriq's touchpoints," explained Brewer. "We're making tweaks to a variety of areas as we do after every development drive, but we're nearly there. Customers will love this driving experience and, we feel that it will redefine their expectations for electric luxury vehicles."

If everything continues according to plan, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will enter production in the first quarter of 2022.