Mini is celebrating the upcoming holiday season by helping an owner wrap a Mini Electric (known as the SE in the US) in 2,000 smart LED lights. The ultra-bright machine is going on a five-week tour of the UK to raise money for the charities MS Trust, Duchenne UK, and the Alzheimer’s Society. The journey kicks off on November 25.

Project creator Nicholas Martin is decorating a Mini for the holidays. This year, he got support from the automaker, the business Festive Lights, and the Italian smart lighting company Twinkly.

Gallery: Mini Electric Wrapped In 2,000 LED Lights

11 Photos

"I’m so grateful for the incredible support behind the project and the teams involved this year. The Mini Electric is even more exciting to drive and means all my trips on the tour are environmentally friendly and the app-controlled Twinkly lights with their amazing customizable animations really give the car a bit of extra magic. I can’t wait to get out on the road to spread some Festive Mini spirit and raise lots of money for the three charities," Martin said.

If you live in the UK and want to see this illuminated Mini, Martin has a full itinerary of his stops on the fundraising site. Also, if someone is hosting a holiday event for the general public, they can reach out and potentially schedule a visit from Martin's Mini.

Martin has been lighting up Minis for several years. He added even more illumination to it in 2019, and a resident in his town of Bracknell asked if he could drive the car to surprise an 11-year-old boy suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

For 2020, Martin expanded things even further because the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellations of many tree-lighting ceremonies. Instead, he drove the illuminated Mini to cheer up people. He also raised £5,000 for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK.

In the US, the Mini SE began arriving in showrooms in March 2020 for a base price of $30,750. It uses a front-mounted electric motor making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of torque. The 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery provides an EPA-estimated range of just 110 miles (177 kilometers). The car gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).