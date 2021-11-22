Automakers love to cut deals with Hollywood. That's especially true when it involves a blockbuster movie, and though Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn't been released yet, it's virtually guaranteed to be a blockbuster. It could even become the highest-grossing movie of 2021, and Hyundai hopes to nab part of the spotlight with some prominent product placement among the action.

You won't find a Veloster hot hatch or an Elantra N in the film, at least not from what Hyundai tells us. SUVs are the hot sellers, so the Ioniq 5 and Tucson are part of the feature presentation. Of those two, the electric Ioniq 5 seems to be the star as it's featured in a film-quality commercial from Hyundai, which you can view at the top of the article. And yes, in proper Marvel fashion, there's a post-credit scene.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson In Spider-Man: No Way Home

9 Photos

Running a minute and a half, the commercial starts out with Peter Parker hunkered down in a rural motel, watching news clips about how he's public enemy number one. He decides to clear his name, but being in the middle of nowhere, he can't exactly swing through the air so he starts walking. Fortunately, his best friend Ned shows up in an Ioniq 5 to take him to New York City, 300 miles away. It just so happens the Ioniq 5 has a fully charged range of 300 miles. What a coincidence.

"The placement of the all-electric Ioniq 5 and all-new Tucson in Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the first meaningful milestone in the strategic partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures Entertainment," said Hyundai Executive Vice-President Thomas Schemera. "We expect great marketing impact from this collaboration. This exciting film and the two vehicles' inclusion in key moments of the storyline played by the main characters will exhilarate the minds of millions of viewers around the world."

While we highly doubt anyone is going to the movie to see Hyundai vehicles, the Ioniq 5 and Tucson boast distinctive styling that helps each stand out in a crowd. The Tucson received a bold makeover for 2021, and the Ioniq 5 is shaping up to be an extremely competitive crossover in the electric segment. For now, Hyundai's video campaign focuses on the Ioniq 5, but special movie posters feature the Tucson as well.

As for how much screen time each will receive, we won't know until the movie reaches theaters on December 17.