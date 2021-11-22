The most expensive 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer money can buy costs $111,930 and for that hefty figure, you’d probably expect everything to be in tip-top shape. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has discovered a problem with the electronics, and Jeep will have to recall a big number of units from the model.

According to the NHTSA, the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) may have incorrect software which can disable the driver, passenger, and knee airbags without warning. Needless to say, this may result in serious injuries for the passengers in a crash and the automaker will have to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Fortunately, it should be a really easy fix. The brand’s dealers will have to simply reprogram the module and this should take just a few minutes for every affected vehicle. The bad news is there are many of them with NHTSA saying the potential number of affected Jeeps is 99,255. The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer are not the only two affected models, as the Grand Cherokee L is also on the list.

This is one of the largest recalls for Jeep products in the last few years. In September 2019, the automaker had to recall the then-new Gladiator to fix a rear driveshaft issue. A few days later, the Wrangler from the 2018 and 2019 model years was inspected for poorly welded frames.

None of these recalls is as massive as FCA’s campaign from May 2018, though. At the time, the manufacturer had to inspect nearly 4.8 million vehicles for a cruise control system that might not turn off. The Cherokee, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee were Jeep’s models involved in the recall.