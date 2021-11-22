Maserati’s latest and greatest performance car was unveiled in September last year, and we had the chance to sample it in May 2021. The MC20 is a relatively new product powered by a new twin-turbo V6 engine that was developed internally by Maserati and has nothing to do with Ferrari. It turns out, however, that not everything is as perfect as it may seem at a glance.

While the six-cylinder engine is powerful and has a proper sound, apparently, there are problems related to its fuel delivery system. More precisely, a fuel line sensor housing may leak fuel, resulting in a potential engine stall. More importantly, though, the fuel leak could cause a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati MC20: First Drive

55 Photos

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a recall for the affected MC20 examples. The notification letters to owners will be mailed by the end of next month and Maserati will replace the defective fuel sensor housing, of course, free of charge. In fact, the MC20 is not the only model of the brand in the United States that is affected by the issue.

The NHTSA lists the 2021 Quattroporte, and Ghibli, and the 2021-2022 Levante, together with the 2022 MC20, as models that may be affected by the problem. This being Maserati, the potential number of affected vehicles is believed to be just 409. Still, if you’ve bought a brand new Maserati in the last 12 or so months, we advise you to contact the automaker or the NHTSA to check if it needs to be recalled.

As a reminder, the MC20 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters) of twist. The output is channeled to the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This setup provides a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) spring in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (323 kph).