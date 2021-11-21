Earlier in November, a notification told Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC dealers that certain models were not available with heated or ventilated seats for the 2022 model year because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Now, there is some good news because the automakers can retrofit these features to the affected products. This update could happen as soon as mid-2022, according to Automotive News.

"We have confirmed with our US dealers that all vehicles covered by the previous announcement to temporarily remove heated and ventilated seats will be eligible for a retrofit process that will activate the operation of the heated and ventilated seat modules. General Motors will cover the costs to retrofit each vehicle," GM said in a statement to Automotive News.

This update is a major improvement over the original statement to dealers. The earlier info said that a retrofit was not going to be possible. Instead, the factories were building these models without any of the necessary heating equipment. This situation was going to last for the entire 2022 model year.

To assuage understandably upset customers, there originally was going to be a $500 credit on the affected models. Since a retrofit is now possible, this incentive is falling to $50, according to Automotive News. The modification doesn't apply to heated steering wheels, so products that should have this feature get a $150 discount.

The lack of chips for heated seats affects the following vehicles: the Buick Enclave, Encore GX, Envision; Cadillac XT4, XT5, XT6; Chevrolet Blazer, Colorado, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado (but not the High Country trim), Trailblazer, and Traverse. Also, this situation only affects the rear seat heaters on the Buick Enclave Avenir, Cadillac XT5 Sport, Cadillac XT6 Sport, Chevy Traverse High Country, and GMC Acadia Denali.

GM is facing lots of challenges from the chip shortage. This includes its brands not being able to build some pickups using the 5.3-liter V8 with the Active Fuel Management cylinder deactivation system. In addition, the Super Cruise advanced driving assist system is temporarily unavailable on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

An estimate from the CEO of Daimler suggests that the chip shortage could last throughout 2022 and finally ease up in 2023. The boss of BMW is a bit more optimistic by predicting the situation to end in mid- or late-2022.