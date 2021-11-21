Welcome to the most interesting Datsun 1200 truck in South Africa. This unique Datsun 1200 truck build was created by Gary Law who owns The Machining Man, a custom fabrication shop and GTR builder. After building numerous Skylines, Gary Law wanted something different and more grassroots to drive around. This desire led to the creation of the Chili Mouse a beautiful red Datsun 1200 truck with Skyline influence.

The beautiful widebody Datsun 1200 is a bespoke build by a man who knows exactly how to build a great Nissan. Inspired by his automotive experiences with his father, Gary Law wanted to capture some of his childhood memories in this perfect build. It all started out with the online purchase of a rough Datsun 1200 truck in need of some love.

Gary got to work replacing the rear floor pan and cutting the body panels to fit the large steel fenders. These fenders give the truck a unique look while also allowing Gary to fit wider wheels and tires. To match the exciting exterior Gary planned to add a screaming naturally aspirated Datsun engine that would give the truck strong performance and great personality.

The engine build started with an original 1400 block from a Datsun truck. From there Gary added a stroker crankshaft from an A15 1.5-liter engine, and custom pistons were created to increase the compression ratio. The head and valves also saw a lot of love along with the custom intake that is comprised of four carburetors found on R1 sportbikes.

The final build is a unique truck that pays homage to the past while bringing unique modern touches to the forefront. It’s the perfect truck for an owner who knows how to build a beautiful finished product that will bring a smile to the face of everyone who has the chance to see it.