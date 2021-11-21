Can a Porsche 911 keep up with the best mid-engine cars from Ferrari and McLaren? Well, as long it’s the top go 911 GT2 RS you stand a chance based on the recent drag race from the guys at carwow. In this race we see a mid-engine Ferrari F8 take on a McLaren 765LT and Porsche 911 GT2 RS in a simple drag race. Which of these turbocharged supercars is the quickest? Let’s find out.

Our first contender is the Ferrari F8 Tributo is the latest mid-engine V8 Ferrari which debuted in 2019 to replace the Ferrari 488. The F8 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 710 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque. This beast of an engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that routes power to the rear wheels. The Ferrari F8 Tributo can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in around 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 211mph.

Next up we have the limited production McLaren 765LT. The 765LT is the high-performance version of the already impressive McLaren 720S and allowed McLaren engineers to go absolutely mad. The McLaren 765LT takes the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the McLaren 720s and boosts power to 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Much like the Ferrari F8, the McLaren uses a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to send power to the rear wheels. The 765LT can spring from 0 to 60mph in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 205mph.

Finally, we have the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from the 991 generation of 911. This is the oldest car here with a limited production run taking place from 2018 to 2020. During its debut, the 911 GT2 RS set the Nürburgring production car lap record and elevated the 911 to supercar levels of performance. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 engine that produces 700 horsepower. This boosted flat-6 is mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Which of these powerful supercars is the quickest in a drag race? Let’s see what carwow can find out.