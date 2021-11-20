The Fiat lineup in the US has shrunk to just having one model on offer, and that's the 500X. The nameplate soldiers on to 2022 model year as announced through an official release by Stellantis. Even better, the whole lineup gets a soft-top version for the new model year, offering open-air motoring to the crossover's buyers.

The soft-top version is available for the whole 2022 500X lineup, which remains to have four members, namely: Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus. There's also a new Yacht Club Capri special edition based on the 500X Sport, revealed globally this year as the 500X Yachting Collectors’ Edition.

The 500X Yacht Club Capri special edition is available exclusively in Venezia blue exterior paint. It's also the only 500X to come with ivory leather seats with blue piping, 18-inch sport wheels, and a woodgrain dash insert with a satin-finished gear shifter.

Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup is available in various shades of black, red, and gray. Interior color options are black and white, available in either fabric or leather. Power is still supplied by a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine that makes 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters) of torque. The 500X lineup comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

Fiat boasts 75 available advanced safety and security features for the 500X lineup, including ParkSense front and rear park assist, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection.

Fiat hasn't revealed the pricing for the 2022 500X lineup, as well as for the 500X Yacht Club Capri special edition. For reference, the outgoing 2021 model year 500X starts at $25,945 for the 500X Pop and ceilings at $31,185 for the 500X Trekking Plus, sans destination charges.