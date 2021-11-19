Following two leaks from September and earlier in November this year, the final production version of the Lincoln Zephyr is making its official debut at this year’s Guangzhou Auto Show. It’s absolutely gorgeous but we are sad to report it is going to be available exclusively in China.

The press photos reveal a large vehicle with a traditional sedan shape and a prominent radiator grille with a large Lincoln logo. The emblem is surrounded by a chrome strip that merges with the LED daytime running lights which are integrated into the headlights. The lower section of the bumper features two C-shaped air intakes, one at each side, and a wide lower grille hiding the adaptive cruise control radar.

Gallery: Lincoln Zephyr production model

6 Photos

At the back, the car strongly reminds us of the Audi A7 and even the Euro-spec Skoda Octavia hatchback. The bumper, however, has an aggressive diffuser and the boot lid is dominated by an LED strip connecting the taillights. It’s worth mentioning that there are two appearance packages, i Cool and i Enjoy, featuring different trims for the front end.

As reported before, the Zephyr is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, delivering 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) and mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan rides on either 235/50 R18 tires or larger 235/45 R19 tires.

If you’ve been following Ford’s recent products for China, the interior of the Zephyr shouldn't be a big surprise for you. It features a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch screen instrument cluster and a massive 27-inch infotainment display covering not only the central section but also the area in front of the passenger seat. The infotainment system uses a Zephyr-exclusive Nebula software, while the steering wheel has touch-sensitive buttons.

Lincoln will begin accepting orders for the new luxury sedan soon with prices varying between 255,000 yuan to 342,000 yuan, or $39,906 to $53,521 at the current exchange rates.