Do not adjust your screen. Don't zoom in on your phone. This isn't an optical illusion, or some weird full-body wrap. This is actually a Ford Bronco Chia Pet, covered in real moss from front to back and yes, it's growing. This pet obviously doesn't sit on a shelf looking cute in the kitchen, partially because it doesn't fit in the kitchen but mainly because it's a legit off-roader with a badass stance.

So what's the story behind this green machine? For starters, it's officially called the Chia Bronco and it really is growing. A build team at Quake LED headed up by Andon Sawyer basically used a bunch of double-sided tape and indoor/outdoor carpeting to create a bed in which the chia seeds could grow. The carpet is obviously cut-to-fit on all the Bronco's painted surfaces, and it was installed in such a manner as to protect the original blue finish because hey, nothing lives forever.

That said, the team hopes the chia sprouts live long enough to attend a few more car shows. It was created just in time for a debut at the 2021 SEMA Show, where it sat outside soaking up the sun. Apparently, it needs a lot of water and warmer temperatures to keep things healthy and green, and it's not exactly road-trip-ready. The Bronco runs and drives just fine – in fact, it carries a host of healthy bolt-ons for off-road fun including a suspension lift and an aggressive wheel/tire combo. But as you can imagine, that organic exterior isn't exactly robust when it comes to wind.

With the traditional 2020 SEMA Show canceled due to COVID, the 2021 event was absolutely packed with custom Broncos. Kudos to the creativity and craftsmanship of this truly unique build, because it certainly stands out in a crowd.