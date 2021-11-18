Galpin Auto Sports rolled into this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show in style – with a pair of tricked-out Land Rover Defender SUVs. The aftermarket tuner and car customizer partnered with Undefeated, the apparel brand, to create the Defenders, which marks their first collaboration. The two Defenders have strong retro-like styling cues that give the pair a louder aesthetic, though more than just upgraded looks are happening here.

The Defender 90 P400 First Edition puts an Ivory white roof on top of a rich Jaguar Green body color. The color scheme feels like a throwback. The Ivory white adorns the headlight surrounds, grille, and wheel covers. It also looks like the Defender badge on the hood is also in the contrasting color. One significant change is the switch from the black cladding along the body to body color, which gives the SUV the feeling of being larger. Inside, GAS, installed parchment leather upholstery and an interior blackout package. There’s a custom trunk storage unit and a roof rack with a surfboard attachment.

Gallery: Galpin Auto Sports Land Rover Defenders

2 Photos

The other Defender is a 2021 110 P400 SE, which GAS dressed up with a Jaguar Navy exterior, pairing it again with the Ivory roof. The Defender 110 features the same Ivory accents as the 90, though the two differ inside where Galpin gives the parchment leather interior a touch of navy houndstooth on the inserts. This Defender has its own tricks, such as a Nomad Kitchen Co. sink and prep table, a fridge, and a three-drawer rear cargo area storage unit.

Photos are limited at the moment, but Galpin Auto Sports says there will be full details and more assets for both Land Rover builds next month. We can’t wait to see inside these retro-inspired Defenders. Off-road SUVs are big right now, with the Defender competing against the Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, and other soft off-roaders from other automakers.