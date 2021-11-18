Ah, the wonderful world of patents and trademarks. We see all kinds of weird inventions from automakers, from autonomous cop cars to sliding steering wheels. Sometimes, filings are for names or phrases instead of ideas, and on occasion, they can be just as weird. And you know what? Feel the usedphoria certainly qualifies as weird.

General Motors filed an application for this strange trademark at the end of October. What does it mean? Documentation with the application specifically says it's for "automobile dealerships in the field of pre-owned motor vehicles of all makes and models," but that's all it says. We can only presume GM has some kind of long-term marketing plan brewing for used car sales at its network of dealerships, and for better or worse, feel the usedphoria will be the catchphrase.

One thing is for certain. With the global semiconductor shortage still hampering new car production in a major way, dealerships are definitely reeling in usedphoria at the moment. With fewer new cars to choose from, demand for used models is absolutely through the roof. We've been sharing stories of insane prices all year, from used vehicle selling for more than new, to dealers getting into bidding wars for seasoned 20-year-old pickup trucks. And with chip shortages expected to continue into 2022, the used car market may not settle anytime soon.

Of course, as with all patent and trademark applications, there's no guarantee this particular phrase will ever see the light of day. Automakers file applications on a regular basis just to protect ideas for possible use in the future. Feel the usedphoria could fall into that realm, or perhaps General Motors already has some kind of official used car program in the works that builds on its certified used program.

In either case, with the trademark application still in the early stages, don't expect to hear this catchphrase anytime soon, if ever.