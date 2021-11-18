Fisker released the first teaser for its Ocean electric crossover in 2019, promising a sub-$40,000 asking price and over 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. Two years since that first teaser – with an abundance of others in between – we're finally getting our first look at the production-ready Fisker Ocean crossover. It debuted yesterday at the LA Auto Show with a suite of specs to go along with it.

It all starts with the base Fisker Ocean Sport. That model boasts a single lithium-ion-phosphate battery with a front-axle–mounted electric motor, giving it 250 miles (402 km) of range. Horsepower sits at a solid 275 (205 kilowatts), while 60 miles per hour takes 6.9 seconds. Things like automatic emergency braking, a "BigSky" panoramic moonroof, and a massive 17.1-inch vertical touchscreen all come standard, among a few other features.

The next-up Fisker Ocean Ultra uses a Hyper Range CATL battery and two electric motors, delivering 340 miles (547 km) of range and 540 hp (403 kW). It takes this model just 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph. All of the same features from the base Sport model carry over, but with additional safety options like a 360-degree parking camera, rear automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, and more.

The Ocean Extreme uses the same battery pack and dual electric motors as the Ultra model, but offers an estimated 350-plus miles (563 km) of range with 550 hp (410 kW). On top of that, the Ocean Extreme has new 22-inch wheels, front and rear heated seats, and as we note in the headline, a 17.1-inch revolving display. A single touch changes the vertical orientation of the screen to a more traditional horizontal layout.

"In our vehicle we have a screen, on the push of a button, it changes from portrait mode to landscape mode," CEO Henrik Fisker said in yesterday's livestream debut. "It just rotates. That is a really cool feature."

Part of the Extreme package also includes what Fisker calls the SolarSky roof. The roof-mounted solar panel – exclusive to the Extreme and top One trim – can reportedly supply at least 1,500 miles (2,414 km) of extra range per year assuming that the system operates at 5.4-kilowatt-hours per square meter.

At the top of the range is the Fisker Ocean One, which is essentially an Extreme model with some aesthetic enhancements. A special "One" digital signature motif graces the door sills and areas of the cabin, while buyers can opt for an exclusive Big Sur Blue paint job with a metallic matte finish.

The Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499 for the base Sport model, and costs as much as $68,999 for the Extreme and One models. And this is all before any potential savings from state and federal incentives kick in. You can reserve a Fisker Ocean via the company's website with a $250 deposit, while production is scheduled to kick off exactly one year from yesterday, beginning on November 17, 2022.