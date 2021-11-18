ABT Sportsline is among the premiere names in Volkswagen and Audi tuning, and the firm's latest offerings are the RS6-S and the RSQ8-S. As their names suggest, they give the RS6 Avant and RS Q8 a major update in power and a more aggressive appearance. Both arrive in mid-January 2022.

The wagon and crossover both use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with the ABT Power S* performance upgrade that pushes the output to 691 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters). If that's not enough, a further improvement is available that pushes things to 730 hp (544 kW) and 679 lb-ft (920 Nm).

The RSQ8-S uses the ABT Level Control for tuning the air supension. The Comfort mode now drops 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) compared to the standard ride height, and Dynamic goes down 0.59 inches (15 millimeters).

The RS6-S rides on new springs that drop the wagon by 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) in front and 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) at the back. Revised anti-roll bars create less pitch and roll when on the move.

ABT also fits a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter with RS6-S or RSQ8-S branding for the respective models. At the back, the company fits a stainless steel exhaust that exits out of four 4.02-inch (102-millimeter) diameter tailpipes.

Opening the door reveals new door sill trim, a shift knob with visible carbon accents, an ABT start-stop switch, and a steering wheel badge. As additional upgrades, the company offers carbon fiber covers for the dashboard and seat frames.

The RS6-S rides on 22-inch wheels, and the ones on the RSQ8-S are 23 inches. Buyers can also get ABT GR winter wheels in the same sizes if the customer is planning to drive these models in chilly weather.

The RS6-S and the RSQ8-S packages both cost €42,900 plus installation at a certifed Abt dealer. The tuner is taking reservations for both kits now.