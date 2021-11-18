You know you have made it when the car you're buying has an option for a fire extinguisher. Configuring a Porsche is a time-consuming process given the multitude of options, driving up the price to a ludicrously steep final bill. The Cayman is a prime example seeing as how it starts at $60,500 for the base model and goes all the way up to nearly $220,000 for the new GT4 RS with all the bells and whistles.

Between the entry-level car and the top-spec one, we have the familiar trim levels, along with some rather interesting options. You might have heard about some of these, but we still can't wrap our heads around the idea a track-focused machine such as the GT4 RS can be had with a leather-wrapped fuse box. It will set you back $380 and you can also have the steering column and climate control panel covered in leather for $470 and $780, respectively.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS special options

5 Photos

If you have an obsession with leather, the owner's manual can be covered in the posh material as well for $560, and even the floor mats can have leather edging for $1,380. Speaking of which, the floor mats can be had in carbon fiber with leather edging for $950. Mind you, we're talking about genuine carbon fiber, not some cheap imitation. We can say the same thing about the owner's manual wallet, also available in carbon fiber for $1,040 because why not.

Moving away from leather and carbon fiber, how about painting the climate control panel in the same color as the body or in glossy black? That'll be $780. Even though the Cayman GT4 RS is anything but practical, you can order one with a $50 luggage compartment box that folds and even a $59 luggage net, while an impermeable and washable trunk liner is also on the list for $210.

Aside from the $13,250 Weissach Package and the $12,830 custom color, one of the most expensive options is a luggage set (leather, of course) for $6,323 with a handy bag, small weekender, large weekender, and a garment bag. There are also baby seat latches and a child seat mat for a combined $550, along with various USB charging cables for around $40 and $625 snow chains.

One option we genuinely like is the retro-flavored decal set for $1,350, allowing owners to pick a racing number from 0 to 999 and a color for the nifty graphics. Interestingly, ticking this option box defaults the racing number to 356 and then you can either stick with it or choose a different number.

We're not done yet because Porsche will happily sell you a White Edition car care range for $950, encompassing quite a few items, varying from sponges and an insect remover to paint polish and a three-piece brush set. You also get instructions on how to use these items, plus an interior window cleaner, hard wax, and shampoo. An indoor car cover costs $315.

23 Photos

The most comprehensive option is the tool set for $403, featuring no fewer than 55 pieces, including two pairs of gloves so that your delicate hands don't get dirty. You'll be able to work on your Cayman GT4 RS in the evening thanks to an LED headlamp and check the battery using the voltage tester. Porsche notes you should be careful when using the tool set on your car because it might void the warranty.

Not every single option listed in the configuration costs money as the Zuffenhausen brand throws in some freebies, provided we can call them that considering the GT4 RS starts at an eye-watering $141,700. Porsche won't charge you extra for voice control, black door pull loops, the luggage net in the passenger footwell, nor for some of the exterior colors (White, Black, Guards Red, and Racing Yellow).

We mustn't omit the smoking package. Yes, the barely road-legal sports car with an engine taken from the 911 GT3 can be equipped with an ashtray and cigarette lighter in the center console where you'd normally have the storage compartment. The more comfortable 18-way adjustable seats are a no-cost option as an alternative to the body-hugging bucket seats.

Now it becomes clearer why Porsche is one of the most profitable car brands in the world, achieving some of the highest margins in the industry year after year.