The GM Factory ZERO has now been inaugurated but before President Biden's speech on the momentous occasion, he went on a test drive with the GMC Hummer EV. And he loved it.

The footage came from C-Span (video embedded above), which shows Biden in a 10-minute drive-around behind the wheel of a Hummer EV. The test drive happened within Factory ZERO's grounds, which, despite being relatively small, didn't stop Biden to have a bit of fun with the electric truck. As you can see, he launched it several times and even tried its Crab Walk mode.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production At Factory ZERO

7 Photos

At the end of the footage, Biden has this to say about the Hummer EV:

"Anyone want to jump in the back, or on the roof? These suckers are something else."

Something else, indeed. With three electric motors powering the wheels, the Hummer EV produces a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and a whopping 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 newton-meters) at the wheels. During launches, you could see the electric pickup rearing up.

For the uninitiated, the GM Factory ZERO will build the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, and the confirmed Chevrolet Silverado EV. When fully operational, Factory ZERO will employ over 2,200 individuals. The Hummer EV pickup is the first to enter production.

All the mentioned nameplates are to be built atop GM's modular Ultium platform. The EV-dedicated architecture covers everything needed to make GM EVs, including battery cells, modules, packs, drive units, EV motors, and integrated power electronics.

GM estimates the GMC Hummer EV's range to go over 350 miles when the car was announced. However, a leak via MyChevrolet App revealed that the actual distance you can travel at one full charge would be 334 miles.

The official EPA-estimated range of the Hummer EV pickup is still unavailable at the time of this writing.