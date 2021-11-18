In 2011, Aston Martin built a city car called the Cygnet – a rebadged Toyota/Scion IQ which the British automaker called a "luxury solution to urban mobility". At the time when the carmaker was building huge and fast grand tourers, it seemed like an unprecedented move, but we're wrong. We're all wrong.

Apparently, Aston Martin's first attempt at a compact car was way back in the '80s with the Frazer-Tickford Metro. You haven't heard of it? That's fine as the three-door hatchback was even rarer than the unsuccessful Cygnet, with only 26 units created; three of them reached the US shores.

Gallery: 1982 Aston Martin Frazer-Tickford Metro

7 Photos

The Frazer-Tickford Metro was a product of collaboration between Aston Martin and British Leyland, built by Tickford during its stint under David Brown's Aston. Using a Metro as the base, the British luxury brand injected several niceties into the cabin, including leather and Alcantara, plus a number of conveniences like a sunroof, cruise control, stereo, and electronic controls.

Outside, the Frazer-Tickford Metro hatchback features full-on body kits for a more aggressive stance. And yes, it has the winged emblem and more importantly, an Aston Martin-tuned 1.3-liter engine that puts out 80 horsepower.

Out of the three exported with left-hand-drive configuration, one is currently up for auction at H&H Classics. Owned by then Ferrari's official photographer Wendal McBride, this particular 1982 example comes in a Cairngorm Brown finish on the outside, complemented by its beige interior.

With only 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) on the clock, this rare Frazer-Tickford Metro is expected to fetch up to £45,000 in the H&H Classics auction or around $60,700 at the current exchange rates.

Considering the history behind this Aston Martin, would you venture into buying one? There's the source link below.