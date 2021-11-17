Back in September, the committee for 2022 North American Car, Truck, And Utility of the year award – or NACTOY – announced the 23 semi-finalists that were up for this year’s prestigious award. Today at the LA Auto Show, NACTOY is narrowing down the field with just nine finalists that could be up for awards in their respective categories.

So without further ado, these are the three finalists in each category:

North American Car of the Year

North American Truck of the Year:

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year:

This is the first time in the award's prestigious history that each category has an EV finalist, with the Lucid Air, Rivian R1T, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 repping battery power. It's also the first time ever that an electric pickup truck finds itself in the final three, and the first time companies like Lucid and Rivian have been up for this award.

Beyond that, Ford has two finalists for the second year in a row, with Maverick and Bronco, follwing in the footsteps of last year's F-150 and Mach-E (which both took home top honors). And once again, Genesis is up for Utility Of The Year with the new GV70. Last year the GV80 landed in the top three, but didn't win.

The committee will vote on each category between December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022, with the winners for each category announced in early January.