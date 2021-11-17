Following on the debut of the Japanese-spec version of the Subaru Solterra electric crossover last week, we are now getting US-market details about Subie's first EV. It goes on sale in 2022 as a 2023 model year product. Pricing for the EV isn't yet available.
Like in Japan, the Solterra uses a 107-horsepower (80-kilowatt) motor to power each axle for a total combined output of 215 hp (160 kW) and 246 pound-feet (334 Newton-meters) of torque. A 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack powers the system. For the US, this provides an estimated range of over 220 miles (354 kilometers) of range on a charge.
The all-wheel-drive system has a version of X-Mode from other Subaru models. The tech simulates a low-range transfer case and slows throttle response to increase the vehicle's ability in handling low-friction and off-road conditions. The Solterra also has ascent and descent assist.
The table below shows all of the major dimensions for the 2023 Solterra in the US.
|Length
|184.6 inches
|Wheelbase
|112.2 inches
|Width
|65.0 inches
|Height
|73.2 inches
|Ground Clearance
|8.3 inches
|Rear Cargo Opening Width
|41.3 inches
|Total Passenger And Cargo Volume
|126 cubic feet
|Passenger Volume
|95.7 cubic feet
|Maximum Cargo Volume With Rear Seats Folded
|30.3 cubic feet
|Seating Capacity
|5 passengers
The Solterra comes standard with a long list of safety assist tech. The suite of features includes pre-collision throttle management and braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, reverse braking assist, and a rear-seat reminder. The LED headlights have high-beam assist. A 360-degree surround-view camera is available for the first time on a Subaru.
On the inside, the Solterra is available with an infotainment touchscreen that measures 12.3 inches. A two-panel panoramic glass roof is an option. A wireless charging phone dock is in the center console.
