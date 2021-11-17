Following on the debut of the Japanese-spec version of the Subaru Solterra electric crossover last week, we are now getting US-market details about Subie's first EV. It goes on sale in 2022 as a 2023 model year product. Pricing for the EV isn't yet available.

Like in Japan, the Solterra uses a 107-horsepower (80-kilowatt) motor to power each axle for a total combined output of 215 hp (160 kW) and 246 pound-feet (334 Newton-meters) of torque. A 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack powers the system. For the US, this provides an estimated range of over 220 miles (354 kilometers) of range on a charge.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (U.S.)

21 Photos

The all-wheel-drive system has a version of X-Mode from other Subaru models. The tech simulates a low-range transfer case and slows throttle response to increase the vehicle's ability in handling low-friction and off-road conditions. The Solterra also has ascent and descent assist.

The table below shows all of the major dimensions for the 2023 Solterra in the US.

Length 184.6 inches Wheelbase 112.2 inches Width 65.0 inches Height 73.2 inches Ground Clearance 8.3 inches Rear Cargo Opening Width 41.3 inches Total Passenger And Cargo Volume 126 cubic feet Passenger Volume 95.7 cubic feet Maximum Cargo Volume With Rear Seats Folded 30.3 cubic feet Seating Capacity 5 passengers

The Solterra comes standard with a long list of safety assist tech. The suite of features includes pre-collision throttle management and braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, reverse braking assist, and a rear-seat reminder. The LED headlights have high-beam assist. A 360-degree surround-view camera is available for the first time on a Subaru.

On the inside, the Solterra is available with an infotainment touchscreen that measures 12.3 inches. A two-panel panoramic glass roof is an option. A wireless charging phone dock is in the center console.