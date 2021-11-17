BMW is one of the premium automakers that are most involved with the Indian car market, and the Bavarians have just launched another special edition model in the country. It is based on the 2 Series Gran Coupe and is called Black Shadow. Customers can already order it online with production planned to take place at the company’s plant in Chennai.

If you haven’t guessed it already, let us mention right from the beginning that this special edition model gets strictly visual enhancements. The car is available in two exterior colors - non-metallic Alpine White and metallic Black Sapphire, with contrasting body elements depending on the preferred main color. Special to this model is the Individual high-gloss shadow line package and the set of M Performance parts.

The stylish small sedan rides on 18-inch Y-spoke forged wheels from the M Performance portfolio with one very interesting little detail. Floating hubcaps can be seen in the center of the wheels, which keep the BMW logo always leveled regardless if the car is static or in motion. Other notable exterior upgrades include the M Performance rear spoiler and the chrome black tailpipe finishers.

The cabin is equally impressive with a wide glass roof, sports seats with electric control and memory function, and six-color ambient lighting. Only one engine is available, though, a 2.0-liter twin-turbo gas unit, delivering 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. BMW lists the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 7.1 seconds.

As mentioned above, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Edition is already available for orders in India with pricing starting at 4,350,000 Indian rupees, equivalent to around $58,575. The first 24 customers, however, can purchase the special edition kit at an exclusive but yet undisclosed price.