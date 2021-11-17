Hyundai teased the heavily updated version of the Creta in October this year and now the small crossover is making its full and official debut. Even from the early sketches, we knew what most of the visual changes will be, and now we can confirm that the model receives a front fascia inspired by the Hyundai Tucson.

The refreshed Creta shows its new face during the Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) and this will be the first market that will receive the model. We had a team during the debut event and the first gallery below contains photos from the official ceremony. Below that, you can find the official press gallery of the new Creta.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Creta (live photos)

15 Photos

The most notable changes are at the front where the crossover gains a new grille with a very pronounced design with integrated lights inside the grille, just like the new Tucson. There are tweaks to the bumper as well, which receives a new silver trim to form a large X together with the upper section of the front fascia.

There are less significant changes at the back where the taillights receive a small new addition at the inner corners. The lower part of the bumper, meanwhile, is tweaked to match the design of the front end. At the very bottom, there’s a thin body-colored stripe, just like at the front. It’s important to note that this is the Creta for the Indonesian market and the versions for Brazil and Russia may differ.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Creta

16 Photos

Inside, there’s a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, replacing the old 7-inch display. Depending on the trim level, standard or optionally available will be a Bose sound system with 8 speakers, 8-inch multimedia with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and others.

Under the hood, the Indonesian version of the Creta offers only a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with an output of 115 horsepower (86 kilowatts). It is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.