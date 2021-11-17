BMW may say that "M" is the "most powerful letter in the world," but JDM enthusiasts would beg to differ. Simply called the Nissan Z, the long-overdue sports car finally broke cover in production form in August, some 13 years after the 370Z saw the light of day. It's scheduled to go on sale at some point next year as a 2023MY, and in the meantime, it's been spotted roaming the streets of Phoenix.

Why are the Nissan and Z badges at the rear still hidden? Because this is a near-production prototype carrying a manufacturer license plate. Finished in Gun Metallic, it's a good opportunity to see the rear-wheel-drive sports car in something other than the Ikazuchi Yellow or Seiran Blue depicted in official images. In total, there are going to be nine shades to choose from, with six two-tone paints and three single-tone hues.

We are quite fond of the taillights representing a modern take on those used by the 300ZX, while the subtle spoiler indicates we're dealing with the hotter Performance trim level. The video shot from inside what looks to be a previous-generation Ford Focus ST (or RS) depicts a regular version of the Z rather than the limited-edition Proto Spec since that one has the bright yellow brake calipers of last year's prototype whereas this one has them finished in red.

You also notice the Z badge on the quarter panel and at the front are also hiding underneath pieces of tape as if that will throw people off from recognizing it's Nissan's new-but-not-all-new sports car. Seeing the Toyota Supra rival out in the open gives us a better perspective regarding its retro-flavored design and how the car looks with a more subdued paint job.

The biggest piece of the puzzle surrounding the 2023 Z is how much it will cost, but we'd wager it's going to kick off at somewhere in the region of $40,000 before options. Even though the car hasn't gone on sale yet, we are already hearing rumors of an amped-up Nismo slated to be unveiled next year, although we'd take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt. Perhaps some Nismo upgrades will be introduced, but not a full-fat performance version since it would be too early in the life cycle.