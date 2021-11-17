Skala Conversions is back at it again with another clever camper conversion. While a Ram ProMaster was used before as the compact camper van base, the Florida-based motorhome builder used a Ford Transit Crew Cab this time.

The Skala Aero Ford Transit camper conversion seats five but sleeps only three, with one double seat and one triple seat included with the package. And since this is a crew cab, the whole passenger compartment is protected by airbags and the seats come with three-point seatbelts. The seats can also be removed just in case there's a need to transport cargo.

Gallery: SKALA Aero Ford Transit Camper Conversion

20 Photos

Despite the compact size, the Ford Transit motorhome conversion already comes with portable cooking set with inside and outside options, a swiveling kitchen table, a 35-cubic-foot refrigerator, a Dometic sink with hot and cold faucet, and a 700-watt microwave oven. There's also an outdoor hot/cold shower with a shower curtain supported by magnets.

Shaker-style cabinets take care of storage, while two adult bikes and a portable generator can fit under the bed. There are other side compartments too for smaller items.

The compact motorhome conversion also comes with a 14-gallon gray water tank and a 30-gallon fresh water tank, pushed within the cabin via a 12-volt Shurflo water pump. Power, on the other hand, comes from a 315Ah Lion Energy Lithium house battery with various chargers and inverters. This powers the air-conditioning, heaters, and the roof fan, along with the five 110-volt outlets and three 12-volt USB ports.

Just like before, the Skala Aero conversion comes at a relatively affordable price of $55,000. This is lower than the market value, which should already provide you with a versatile RV that won't take up so much space in your garage.