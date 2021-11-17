Nissan gave its Rogue a thorough refresh for the 2021 model year, though the sole powertrain – a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder – was a bit underwhelming. However, that’s changing for 2022 as Nissan is announcing the crossover will receive an all-new 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes more power than the outgoing engine while being more efficient, too.

The three-cylinder engine will deliver 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 225 pound-feet (305 Newton-meters) of torque, and you can check out our first drive review of it here. That’s an 11 and 24 percent increase, respectively, compared to the 2.5-liter, which made 181 hp (134 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. Nissan says the new, more potent engine increases the Rogue’s combined fuel-economy rating by 3 to 33 mpg over the 2021 model.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Rogue

The engine uses Nissan’s VC-Turbo technology that allows for two different driving profiles, with the new engine focusing on improving dynamic performance and efficiency. The engine features a high-pressure fuel injection system, new textured valve lifters that reduce friction, a vacuum low-pressure die-cast cylinder head, and a stainless steel mirror-bore cylinder-wall coating.

Model 2022 Price 2021 Price Rogue S FWD $26,700 $26,050 Rogue SV FWD $28,390 $27,740 Rouge SL FWD $33,050 $32,400 Rogue Platinum FWD $36,480 $35,830 Rogue S AWD $28,200 $27,450 Rogue SV AWD $29,890 $29,140 Rogue SL AWD $34,550 $33,800 Rogue Platinum AWD $37,980 $37,230

Nissan will pair the new engine with a new-generation Xtronic transmission in the 2022 Rogue . It features a new twin oil pump system that combines a small mechanical pump for slow shifting and a second electrical one for demanding driving situations. The transmission has 17 percent wider gear ratio coverage and has a newly developed control valve system.

The new powertrain comes with a slight bump in starting price across the Rogue’s range for 2022 (see the chart above, prices exclude the $1,175 destination charge). The front-wheel-drive models see a $650 increase, while the all-wheel-drive trims get a $750 increase. Nissan will offer the 2022 Rogue with three optional packages: SV Premium ($2,660), SL Premium ($1,320), and a 10.8-inch head-up display for the Platinum trim ($400). The 2022 Nissan Rouge will be available starting this winter, which begins on December 2