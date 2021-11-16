Dodge’s new “Never Lift” campaign looks to cater to customers in various ways, including a new way for them to customize their vehicles. Today, Dodge has announced a new Jailbreak model that’s available on the 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody offerings that will give customers the ability to pick new, once-restricted color combinations throughout the car.

Both the Charger and Challenger receive a host of exclusive goodies with the upgrade, too, though the meat of the Jailbreak model is the color choices. The two get a unique Jailbreak badge on the instrument panel and a bump to 807 horsepower (601 kilowatts) from the stock 797 hp (594 KW) thanks to a revised powertrain calibration.

The new pack offers the Challenger SRT with seven color options for seats, stripes, and wheels; six for the brake calipers; five exterior badge finishes; and much more. The Charger’s customization list is just as compelling as the Challenger’s, though a bit different with specifics. Charger SRT buyers can choose from seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and break color choices, five exterior badge finishes, five types of seats, and a handful of choices for the steer wheels, seat belt colors, and floor mantis.

The Jailbreak model also unlocks exclusive options for both Dodge cars, including Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats, Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents, Hammerhead Grey, Sepia, or Demonic Red seatbelts, leather and Alcantara steering wheel options, blue and yellow brake calipers, and three exterior badge finishes – red, Brass Monkey, and Satin Chrome.

The Challenger also gets access to a Copper Weaver carbon-fiber bezel finish, deck lid and widebody side stripes, and a chrome fuel door finish. Charger owners can opt for a black nickel finish on the exhaust tips and vinyl stripes on the hood, roof, and deck lid. The two are also available with 20-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon or lightweight low-gloss Granite wheels.

Those who are a bit too overwhelmed with the wide selection of choices can opt for a combination created by the Dodge Product Design Office. The automaker highlights two possible options – Old School and Brass Funky. The Old School Challenger gets F8 Green on the exterior with those Satin Carbon wheels, which pair with the rest of the car’s satin chrome badging. The Brass Funky Charger has several brass upgrades, including the wheels and exterior badges, alongside a Hellraisin exterior. Others include Red Dawn, The Classic, Yin Yang, and more.

The Jailbreak option will be available for customers to order beginning in late 2021, with Dodge slapping a $995 MSRP on the new package. Pricing information for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger models isn’t available, though the 2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody starts at $79,456 (excluding destination) while the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is $81,935. It seems like a no-brainer to spend the $995 and get yourself something truly unique.