The Mercedes-Maybach GLS only debuted in November 2019, but the engineers have already started working on a refreshed version of the opulent crossover. Spy photographers caught a camouflaged example machine on the road.

The only change to the front of this vehicle is a piece of black tape at the top of the grille surround that hides the Maybach branding. We would suspect the production version of this crossover to have some minor tweaks, like revisions to the lower fascia. However, this machine appears to be in the very early stages of development.

Gallery: Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Spy Photos

10 Photos

The engineers also remove the Maybach badges from the rear pillar of this vehicle. You can also see the camouflage wrapping around the rear fender.

Looking closely at the taillights, we can see some minor differences. For example, there's a white section on the new lamps that aren't on the current ones. The overall shape appears to be the same. According to our spies, the refreshed Maybach GLS has different taillights for the European and American markets.

Inside, expect the Maybach GLS to gain some of the tech from the latest S-Class. Maybach models are supposed to be the flagship offerings in the Mercedes lineup, so the vehicles need to have the features to match that position in the range.

It's not clear whether the Maybach GLS would have any powertrain changes. There's no evidence of the one in these spy shots having an updated engine.

The current Maybach GLS uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine making 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque and has EQ Boost offering an extra 21 hp (15.66 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) for a limited time. This lets the vehicle reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds. In The US, the crossover has a limited top speed of 130 mph (209 kph), versus 155 mph (250 kph) in Europe.

It's not clear when the refreshed Maybach GLS might debut.