Nearly a year ago, Lamborghini announced a co-branding partnership with Master & Dynamic, the New York-based audio company. At the time, the tie-up spawned a series of high-end headphones and earbuds in three distinct liveries. Today, the automakers announced a fourth livery design is joining the others – and it's already on sale.

The new livery is available on the exact same models as the other designs – Master & Dynamic's MW65 wireless headphones and its MW07 Plus earphones. The new color scheme on the headphones features the automaker's Y-pattern styling feature and Mantis Green against a black anodized aluminum frame that's covered in black Alcantara and Mantis Green leather. The Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse logo and the green Y pattern sit under sapphire glass on the speakers' exterior.

The earbuds are a bit more subdued – and cheaper – than the headphones, with the same striking finish as the headphones. The charging case is stainless steel with a matte paint finish, which can provide up to 40 hours of battery life. The MW07 also features 10-millimeter beryllium drivers to help sound optimization. The headphones have two Active-Noise Cancelling modes and have up to a 24-hour battery life depending on the listening environment. Both the headphones and earphones have wireless connectivity up to 30 meters (98.43 feet).

Neither Master & Dynamic's MW65 wireless headphones nor its MW07 Plus earphones are cheap, though they won't break the bank account like other co-branded products in the past. Prices are nowhere near the Lamborghini-endorsed Esavox speakers, which cost $20,000. These are much cheaper. The headphones start at $499, while the wireless earbuds start at $249. The headphones and earbuds’ subtle Lamborghini styling and functional purpose should make these a great gift with the holidays fast approaching. It’s not as loud and proud as other automotive-branded accessories available out there.

Source: Lamborghini

