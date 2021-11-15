It might seem silly, but Toyota has a Supra that starts competing in the 2022 NHRA Funny Car Class. The machine has its inaugural race in Pomona, California, in February 2022.

The Supra Funny Car vaguely looks like the road-going vehicle, at least as much as it can within the rules of the class. The ultra-long nose and slab sides are just part of how these cars look.

"Our team at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) along with the design team at Calty worked hard to incorporate as many features from the production GR Supra into the Funny Car that J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria will drive in 2022," said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America.

Other than the new exterior look, there are a few additional tweaks for Toyota's latest Funny Car. The company says the driver has more outward visibility, and there's more safety foam in the cockpit.

The NHRA Funny Car class requires the vehicles to use a supercharged and fuel-injected 500-cubic-inch (8.19-liter) V8. They don't have a traditional transmission but instead have a multistage clutch assembly.

If a Supra Funny Car is humorous to you, it's replacing an even weirder branding for the machine competing in the series. Since 2012, Toyota has competed in the Funny Car class with a car that was supposed to look like a Camry. Before that, it had vehicles following the appearance of the Celica and Solara.

As of 2021, Toyota has been competing in the NHRA for 20 years. In that time, the team scored 137 Top Fuel and 43 Funny Car race wins. It also won six Top Fuel and three Funny Car championships

Toyota is using the Supra for a wide variety of motorsports competitions. The variants include models for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, GT4-class circuit racing, and the GT500 class in Japan's Super GT.