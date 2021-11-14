The Mazda CX-5 has been the automaker's best-seller this year so far, recording over 130,000 units sold as of date. It's a strong contender, so to speak, and Mazda is about to reinforce the model with another crossover that bears a similar nameplate, albeit with a small variation.

Mazda has confirmed the CX-50's arrival as the start of the crossover barrage up to CX-90. Unlike previous reports though, it won't be replacing the CX-5 in the lineup. In fact, it's bound to add 150,000 units to Mazda's US sales – that's if we're to take Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto's word, speaking to Automotive News.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-50 patent images

According to Marumoto, the CX-50's introduction is an attempt to bolster and expand the automaker's SUV lineup. The US is an important market for the brand, representing around 70 percent of its global sales. The CX-50 is meant to strengthen Mazda's foothold in the SUV-hungry market.

"We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," Marumoto told Automotive News.

Marumoto said that the CX-50 will be around the same size as the CX-5 but it will have a wider tread and bigger cargo room, which should suit the American customers' tastes.

The Mazda CX-50 is expected to have its global reveal on November 15 based on the latest teaser that came out this week. It's bound to enter production in January 2022, to be built side-by-side with the Corolla Cross in the new Toyota-Mazda factory in Alabama.

Pricing for the Mazda CX-50 is yet to be revealed, though it's safe to say that it should command a little bit of premium over the CX-5, as with the case of the CX-30 over the CX-3.