It's just been a little over a year since Toyota gave the Camry a little bit of a nip and tuck. Despite the sliding sales of the midsize sedans as a whole, Toyota shows that they are still committed to that market. Besides, the demand for sedans has even surprised the manufacturer.

With that, Toyota has given their best-selling sedan a bit of an update for the 2022 model year. However, don't expect dramatic changes or a facelift for this one. This is more of an equipment level and additional option upgrade for the car. So what have they added to the 2022 model? Read on.

The headline news here is the availability of the Nightshade edition for hybrid models. This packaged gives the hybrid version 18-inch black alloy wheels, black shark fin antenna, window trim, unique badging, along with gloss black door handles and mirror caps. All in all, there are now five model grades for the Camry Hybrid, namely, the LE, XLE, SE, XSE, and the aforementioned Nightshade that's based on the SE trim.

For the safety-minded crowd, they will be pleased to know that the Camry will get an upgraded active safety package. Dubbed Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, it adds Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist (RSA), that works with the vehicle's adaptive cruise control system. When engaged, the vehicle will adjust accordingly to the posted speed limit.

There are also updates for the rest of the range. From now on, the Rear Seat Reminder is standard, along with dual-zone climate control (tri-zone standard in TRD), and an upgraded floating multimedia screen available in 7-inch or 9-inch sizes. LE and SE grades come with heated side mirrors standard, the Ice Edge color can be chosen for LE, SE and XSE grades, and the TRD gets an exclusive color.