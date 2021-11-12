The semiconductor shortage that's wreaked havoc on new vehicle production all year is still wreaking havoc, and it will continue to wreak havoc in the months to come. The latest issue comes from Chevrolet and GMC, which will temporarily drop heated seat and steering wheel options for most 2022 models.

General Motors sent a notification to dealerships explaining the situation, according to Automotive News. The report doesn't offer a complete list of affected vehicles, but it does mention more than a dozen models will lose the much-loved options. That includes most crossovers and SUVs, with the Chevrolet Blazer and the extremely popular Chevrolet Equinox on the list. The GMC Canyon and Terrain also lose the equipment, and all but the highest trim levels for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra will forego the extra heat.

The report doesn't mention Buick or Cadillac models being on the chopping block for the option. Motor1.com has contacted General Motors for confirmation on the report and additional clarification on which models and brands are affected. We'll jump in with an update when more information is available.

This isn't a case of shipping vehicles without equipment only to be retrofitted later. The report states that heated seats and steering wheels will not be installed in affected vehicles, full stop. On trim levels where the features are standard, a credit up to $500 will be applied to the price. And though the measure is listed as temporary, it will remain in effect through the entire 2022 model year. That means your $60,000 GMC Sierra AT4 crew cab pickup won't have luxury items available on a $24,000 Kia Soul. However, you will get heated seats if you step up to a $62,000 Sierra Denali.

Conserving microchips – which are still in short supply – is the plan. GM brands seem particularly hard hit; the company already cut its Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech from the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, and production shutdowns have severely hampered production at many manufacturing facilities. With some reports pointing to a continued shortage through 2022 it's likely we still haven't seen the end of chip-related issues, not just for GM but the entire auto industry.