Presidential vehicles come in many forms, and they often represent the best in automotive engineering a country can offer. In the US, the president pals around in “The Beast,” a beefed-up 2018 Cadillac. In France, President Emmanuel Macron rides in something decidedly French – the DS 7 Crossback. It ferried Macron during his 2017 inauguration, though he will be finishing out his first term with an updated variant – the DS 7 Crossback Élysée.

DS elongated the crossover by 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) behind the B-pillar to increase rear legroom to as much as 545 millimeters (21.5 inches). The extra space makes using the area more conducive to government business. The rear also sees the bench seat replaced with a pair of captain’s chairs, which have an elbow rest separating the two. There are wireless chargers, USB ports, a central document holder, and an Alcantara headliner to complete the cabin space.

Gallery: DS 7 Crossback Élysée

11 Photos

Powering the DS 7 Crossback Élysée is the brand’s 300-horsepower (223-kilowatt) E-Tense 4x4 plug-in hybrid powertrain. It pairs two electric motors with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. As the name suggests, it powers all four wheels, which are 20-inch units. The DS 7 Crossback stands out with its red-and-blue flashing lights and the RF badges on the hood. The shark-fin antenna holds the president’s special communications equipment. The DS 7 also has armored plating, though the automaker didn’t detail the specifics.

The new DS 7 Crossback Élysée made its public debut yesterday during the ceremonies commemorating the Armistice on November 11, 1918, that singled the end of World War 1. With the modifications, the Crossback Élysée now measures 4.79 meters (15.7 feet) long with a 2.94-meter (9.65-foot) wheelbase. It’s also not clear how the extra weight from the armor plating affects the crossover’s all-electric range. We imagine there’s a bit of a dent.