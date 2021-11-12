Rumors are still swirling that Chevrolet intends to build a more powerful Camaro as a swansong for the model. The latest report is that Chevy might shove the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the C8 Corvette into the muscle car, according to GM Authority.

The SS and LT1 grades of the Camaro currently use the 6.2-liter LT1 V8 that makes 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (614 Newton-meters) of torque. The LT2 would push the output to at least 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm). With the performance exhaust, it could be as high as 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).

However, GM Authority also reports that Chevy is no longer dedicating development or engineering resources to the Camaro. So, it seems like the odds of this rumor being accurate are fairly low.

There is a lot of speculation about the Camaro's future right now. One claim is that Chevy is preparing a Collector Edition for 2024 that would have carbon-ceramic brake discs, carbon fiber trim, and a new spoiler. The package would allegedly be available on the SS, LT1, and ZL1. Production might be a mere 2,000 units.

Another rumor is that the Camaro ZL1 might receive the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This would give the vehicle 668 hp (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) as an increase over the existing 650 hp (485 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). The model would allegedly arrive in 2023 and be available for just two model years.

An anonymous source claimed to Motor Trend that Chevy nearly built a new Camaro Z/28 that would have used the 670-hp (500-kW) 5.5-liter LT6 V8 from the new Corvette Z06. Plus, it allegedly would have offered a manual gearbox, unlike the Z06. The automaker decided to axe the project before the vehicle came to fruition.

There's also a wild report claiming that Chevy intends to keep the Camaro name going when the current coupe goes away, but the new model would be an electric sedan. The EV would allegedly arrive after 2024.