At just under three minutes long, this video isn't what you'd call a feature-length film. It also doesn't show us anything we haven't already seen, in photos anyway. Why, then, are we sharing this with you, our extended Motor1 family? Because V12 Lamborghini on the street, that's why. But you also know there's a bit more to it than just that.

This is the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae. It's not just another Aventador – it's the final iteration of the Aventador family that first launched a decade ago. And it's not just the final Aventador, it's also the final hurrah for a purebred Lamborghini V12. From here on out, any V12 from Sant'Agata Bolognese will either include forced induction or some measure of electrification to meet ever-increasing emission standards in Europe and around the globe.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

40 Photos

As such, what you see here is the beginning of the end for Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12, a legacy that began over 50 years ago. So yeah, this video matters.

In case you missed the Aventador Ultimae's debut, the last naturally aspirated V12 is going out in a blaze of Italian glory. Known as the Aventador Ultimate LP 780-4, its 6.5-liter engine makes 780 metric horsepower. That equals 769 hp in standard terms or 574 kilowatts, making it a bit more powerful than the impressive Aventador SVJ. Power peaks at 8,500 rpm, and with a weight of just over 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms), it reaches 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and continues on to 220 mph. In short, it offers SVJ performance in a body a bit more subdued, but still properly mad as a Lambo should be.

Sightings like this will be rare, as Lamborghini will only build 350 Ultimate coupes and 250 roadsters. So sit back, listen to the V12 soundtrack, and enjoy this motoring moment. There won't be many more like this.