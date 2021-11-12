Ford updates the 2022 Mustang range by launching the Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and the Coastal Limited Edition for the four-cylinder turbocharged model. Plus, the GT500 receives a vibrant, new color option.

The GT500 Heritage is a tribute to the original model from 1967. These special editions come exclusively with a Brittany Blue exterior, and there are two stripe options. One choice adds vinyl stripes over the fascia, hood, roof, and rear deck. There's also a stripe along the side with the GT500 logo.

The other option paints stripes over the front, hood, roof, and rear deck. Plus, there's a unique GT500 logo.

Both stripe options come in Wimbledon White. Ford starts taking orders for these packages on November 15, and deliveries start in spring 2022. The 2022 GT500 starts at $73,465 (plus a $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax). The Heritage Package adds $2,140 with the vinyl stripes or $12,140 for the painted version.

The 2022 Shelby GT500 is also the latest model in the Ford lineup to get the Code Orange paint option. It joins the shades Atlas Blue Metallic, Brittany Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

Code Orange is exclusive to Ford Performance models. It's also available on the F-150 Raptor, upcoming Bronco Raptor, and the GT.

The 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition is only available with the 310-horsepower (231-kilowatt) Ecoboost Premium trim level. The package includes 19-inch wheels with a machined face and tarnished dark details. It also gets skinny vinyl stripes that run over the hood and beltline, rear fender side scoop, black grille, and Coastal-branded illuminated sill plate. The coupe also has a pedestal rear spoiler.

The Coastal edition is available in Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange, and Rapid Red and is available on the fastback and convertible bodies. Ford begins taking orders on November 15, and deliveries begin in spring 2022. The 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium starts at $32,225 (plus a $1,195 destination fee), and this package adds $1,995 to the price.