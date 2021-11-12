Mercedes has launched a new S-Class in both Benz and Maybach formats while Audi followed suit with the facelifted A8 and a sumptuous extra-long Horch for China. BMW is putting the finishing touches on the next 7 Series, so how is Hyundai's premium division responding to the updated German trio? By developing a new G90, of course.

We've seen plenty of spy shots depicting the range-topping Genesis model undergoing final testing, and this fresh batch of renderings from Gotcha Cars deletes the camouflage to speculatively render the luxobarge's production design. The current model has been around since 2015 and went on to receive a rather dramatic facelift three years later, making the G90 stand out in the fullsize, high-end sedan segment.

With an ultra-wide "Crest" grille and the "two-lines" lighting motif, the flagship model from South Korea will look considerably more unconventional than its competitors from Deutschland. As seen in spy shots, the new G90 is going to feature a rather massive clamshell hood and two radar sensors on either side of the lower air intake. In addition, prototypes have been caught with flush door handles featuring a prominent chrome trim as well as dual exhaust tips carried over from the current model.

We are expecting the next-gen model to be longer since the work-in-progress cars had a more generous greenhouse with a piece of fixed glass mounted aft the rear doors, which you're not going to find on the outgoing G90. Speaking of size, we're curious to see whether Genesis will once again stretch its biggest sedan to create another Limousine version, measuring a stately 216 inches (5.48 meters) in its existing iteration.

It is believed the next G90 will lose the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 and offer the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 as the top engine, plus a zero-emissions powertrain for the Electrified G90. An air suspension is said to be on the way for a smoother ride, and we've also heard some mumblings about a level 3 semi-autonomous driving system.

As for the interior, our spies took a few images of the luxurious cabin about a month ago, showing a landscape-oriented touchscreen above the center air vents. For quick access, separate buttons for the climate settings and other functions are going to be mounted lower on the console, surrounding a screen likely dedicated to the HVAC.

Rumored to go by the Audi-esque RS4 codename, the new G90 is apparently debuting before the end of the year and go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. It's likely going to be offered at first in Korea, with the United States and other markets to follow later next year.

Genesis has finally entered the European market, but only with the smaller models from the 70 and 80 series, including the lovely G70 Shooting Brake. It remains to be seen whether the next G90 will be sold on the Old Continent.