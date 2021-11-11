Nissan gave the Sentra a complete reworking for the 2020 model year, and then it made a few tweaks to it for 2021. It got Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a small price bump. The 2022 Sentra continues that trend, with Nissan making a handful of changes yet again to its sedan. None of them are groundbreaking, but the automaker does add a new Midnight Edition Package that’s available for the SR trim.

The Midnight Edition pack is of your standard parts done in black – the V-motion grille, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, badging, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Nissan is also adding a new All-Weather Package for the SV trim, which includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, remote engine start, and heated steering wheel. The company is also making its Safety Shield 360 suite of technologies – blind-spot warning, rear-cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and more – standard across the model for 2022.

Pricing for the 2022 Sentra is nearly identical to the 2021 model, though the top-tier SR trim is $250 more expensive than before. The entry-level SL starts at $20,485 (all prices include the $975 destination charge). The SV starts at $21,545 while the SR requires $23,075, with the All-Weather pack costing an additional $590. A $1,860 Premium Pack is also available on the SV. The Sentra Midnight Edition is the priciest option at $23,770.

The Sentra rolls into the 2022 model year with the same engine as it had in 2021, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It makes 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque, which connects to a continuously variable transmission. The Nissan Sentra isn’t a segment leader, but it does offer an affordable model with plenty of desirable features and a great suite of safety tech. We’ll have to see if sales rebound after a disappointing 2020 that saw fewer than 100,000 Sentras get new homes.