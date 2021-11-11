A wild rumor from the Japanese publication Best Car claims that Lexus is working on a vehicle that would be an LFA revival. It would allegedly hit the road in 2025.

The rumor even details the potential powerplant. Rather than the original screaming V10, the LFA successor allegedly uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid assistance. The output of this setup is potentially around 937 horsepower (699 kilowatts). The combustion engine reportedly sits ahead of the drive but behind the front axle for better weight balance.

Gallery: 2010 Lexus LFA

8 Photos

Best Car has a rendering of the vehicle that makes it look like a modernized LFA with sleeker lines than the original. We don't know if this is completely speculative or whether the publication has an insider describing what the vehicle looks like. The body panels allegedly make extensive use of carbon fiber.

While we are taking this rumor with a big grain of salt, there is some evidence of Lexus at least being open to building a successor to the LFA. In 2019, Toyota Vice President Koji Sato said: "I love it but we need your help. We need strong requests for a new LFA from the media. This can help us proceed."

Also, there were odd widebody LFAs lapping the Nürburgring in 2018 and 2019. Lexus said they were testing new racing tires, but that didn't explain why the engineers covered the widened fenders with camouflage.

The production-spec LFA debuted at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show and went on sale the following year. The company built 500 of them through 2012. With over a decade since the original's retirement, the timing might be right for Lexus to introduce a new halo supercar.

The original LFA used a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 with engineering assistance from Yamaha. It made 552 horsepower (412 kilowatts) and had a redline at 9,000 rpm. The quick-revving engine produced a fabulous sound, too.