Tube doors will be available on the Ford Bronco as a dealer-installed accessory by the end of 2021, according to Ford Authority citing unnamed "Ford Performance executives." Final pricing for the parts isn't yet available. Motor1.com has reached out to the automaker to confirm this info and to get more details.

The tube doors have the same latch and hinge locations as the regular doors. This makes it possible to swap over to the fully enclosed parts so that you're not driving exposed when there are six inches of snow on the ground.

Ford showed the Bronco with so-called "donut" doors in July 2020 (above). The design had an open area in the middle but was otherwise closed. These pieces never made it the accessory catalog, though.

In August 2020, the company unveiled the Bronco Trail Rig concept (above) that had true tube doors. The two-door, Badlands-based SUV was ready for off-roading with components like a winch with a 10,000-pound (4,526-kilogram) capacity, Yakima roof rack, light bar, recovery boards, recovery kit, and heavy-duty floor mats.

Similarly, the Riptide concept showcased lots of Bronco accessories, including tube doors. The four-door model with the Sasquatch package had components like a Yakima bike rack, a Rigid LED light bar, mirror-mounted off-road lights, and a prototype front bumper.

The Bronco accessory guide quotes the price of the tube doors as $840 for the three-door model and $1,350 for the five-door. However, Ford Authority indicates that the price is changing due to the current state of the supply chain.

As of October 2021, Ford is really ramping up Bronco deliveries. In that month, the company moved 7,364 examples of the SUV, which was up 117 percent in comparison to September. So far in 2021, the total volume for the product has been 17,568 units.