New generations of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are on the way, and the automakers are already working on the rugged versions of them. The folks over at TFL Truck have some spy shots of the latest Colorado ZR2 and what is likely called the Canyon AT4X, and the site analyzes the images in a new video.

In terms of the overall footprint, the new trucks appear to be roughly the same size as the current models. There's camouflage over the front end, but the nose seems to be completely different. For the Chevy, there are high-mounted headlights at each corner and a horizontal LED strip above them. The main lamps on the GMC seem to be a bit lower. Both have cameras in the center of the grille.

Off-road performance is the reason these models exist, and some of the parts for tackling rugged terrain are visible on these trucks. The pickups are using Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires that measure nearly 33 inches in diameter. Both trucks have the rear shocks concealed, but TFL Truck thinks the parts are the DSSV units, like on the current generation of the Colorado ZR2.

The leading speculation about the powertrains for the new Colorado and Canyon is that they would use the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that now makes 310 hp (231 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) in the updated Silverado. A rumor is that the version of this powerplant at least the Canyon AT4X could have 325 hp (242 kW) and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm).

We expect the Colorado ZR2 and Canyon AT4X to be available for the 2023 model year. This timing points to a debut at some point next year. For folks who don't need the off-road equipment on these trims, standard versions are also on the way.