Legos have become a crucial building block in a child's development, giving kids new, creative ways to express themselves. The toy building blocks have been turned into countless different creations, from fantastical spaceships to real-world supercars, and patrons visiting Legoland California will get an opportunity to blur those lines. Ferrari is opening an attraction at the resort in the spring of 2022.

The Ferrari "Build and Race" interactive attraction will feature three zones, which start with Lego pit crewmember greeting guests, who will then have the opportunity to sit in a life-size Lego Ferrari F40 model and have their picture taken. Lucky ducks. Guests will then get to create their own Lego Ferrari model that they can race on one of three tracks: a test zone, a steering test track, and a speed test track. They're racing to achieve the best time.

"Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation, and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world," said Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks. Ferrari's Annabel Rochfort, the company's location-based entertainment and esports director, echoed Stocks' enthusiasm.

"The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and LEGO lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari's strategy to reach out to its younger fans," Rochfort said.

The final zone has guests digitizing their vehicles for a digital Ferrari race car that they can further customize and race digitally against other cars for the quickest lap. The cars will race on a Lego track based on the Pista di Fiorano, Ferrari's private race track that it uses for development and testing. The new attraction will open something next spring, giving kids young and old a chance to experience car culture and the Ferrari brand.

