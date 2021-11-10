The rugged Torsus Terrastorm arrives in a new Chassis configuration for builders that want to create a custom rig for off-road work. It starts has a Volkswagen Crafter, but the Slovakian company overhauls it into a much more capable machine.

The Terrastorm Chassis is available with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine making 174 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters. Another option makes 138 hp (103 kW) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm). Either powerplant can attach to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Regardless of configuration, there's an all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential.

Terrastorm offers the Chassis with either a single- or double-cab configuration, offering space for two to six occupants. It's available in three gross vehicle weight classifications: 3.5 metric tons (7,720 pounds), 5 metric tons (11,023 pounds), and 5.5 metric tons (12,100 pounds). Customers can order the model with a 3,640-millimeter (11.94-foot) or 4490-millimeter (14.73-foot) wheelbase.

To strengthen the standard VW chassis, Torsus skid plates underneath the chassis for protecting the engine, transmission, radiator, fuel tank, and rear differential. Torsus fits differential breathers to keep cool air moving through them.

The upgraded front suspension uses Bilstein B6 shocks and has an increased ride height. Adjustable camber bolts over up to 1.75 degrees of adjustment. The back end features Profender Dakar shock absorbers with remote auxiliary reservoirs.

The Terrastorm Chassis has a ground clearance of 9.843 inches (250 millimeters). The approach angle is 26 degrees, and the departure angle is 20 degrees.

Torsus also fits an upgraded front bumper that helps with the improved approach angle. For lighting, it includes LED high beams, daytime running lights, fog lights, and spotlights. An integrated winch can pull up to 5.5 metric tons (12,100 pounds). A snorkel on the A-pillar lets the engine breathe cleaner air in dusty conditions and prevents the engine from sucking in water when wading.

The lower body panels get a scratch-resistant coating including on the widened front fenders. Aluminum steps are on the side. The 17-inch matte black tires wear BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

Torsus will begin taking orders for the Terrastorm Chassis on January 1, 2022, and deliveries will start before the end of the year. Prices will start at €51,716 ($59,950 at current exchange rates).