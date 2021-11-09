Changing tastes and new technologies have made it easier than ever to make a high-performance vehicle. SUVs with supercar levels of power are readily available from several brands, and electric cars continue to prove their performance superiority. But what happens when these two trends clash on the track? It doesn’t make it easy to determine the winner, but a new Daniel Abt YouTube video tries to answer that question.

On paper, the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS E-Tron GT provide similar specs. The Lamborghini uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 641 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The Audi’s electric powertrain makes 637 hp (475 kW) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque. Both send power to all four wheels, though the Audi is a tad heavier – 485 pounds (220 kilograms).

The first quarter-mile drag race saw the Audi struggle to gain traction, even with all four clawing for grip. The RS E-Tron GT was still able to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.63 seconds, crossing the finish line in 11.4 seconds at 125.31 mph (201.67 kph). The Urus completed it in 11.84 seconds at 121.76 mph (195.05 mph). The second race was much closer, with the Urus improving to an 11.53-second time. However, the Audi was still quicker, completing it in 11.42 seconds.

The two might weigh the same, though the Urus is still a much larger vehicle, with more front-end surface area to push through the air than the sleek Audi sedan. Its aerodynamics certainly didn’t help it. The final race – with a rolling start – wasn’t even a race. The Audi’s instantly available power left the turbocharged Lamborghini in the dust, highlighting one significant benefit EVs have over combustion-powered models, even if their spec sheets look similar. Electric vehicles are a big change.