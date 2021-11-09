The ability to tune cars has been an element of the Gran Turismo series from the first entry in the franchise. That's not changing for Gran Turismo 7, and a new video promises more options to tweak the virtual machines than ever before.

In the video, we see a huge number of wheel options, including ones from prominent brands like Rays. Players can modify the body by fitting different wings, side sills, and rear bumper designs. There are also familiar performance upgrade options, like modifying the air filter, exhaust, brakes, suspension, reducing weight, and fitting different tires.

Gallery: Brembo Gran Turismo 7

10 Photos

Previously, the game's developer Polyphony Digital touted a deal with Brembo brakes to make the brand's products available for the machines in the game. The parts include the company's carbon-ceramic rotors and GT|BM calipers. There's also a history of Brembo in Gran Turismo 7’s Brand Central.

The current Supra is the star of this clip, but we get to see a few other vehicles, too. There are several Skylines on the track, and a Mercedes SLS AMG GT3 receives some tuning. A 1990 Corvette ZR-1 gets a turbocharger from the customization menu, too.

Gran Turismo 7 comes out on March 4, 2022. The list of available vehicles totals over 400 machines. Although, the developer isn't detailing them all yet. We are hoping there aren't too many nearly identical variants of models like the Nissan GT-R, Toyota Supra, or Mazda RX-7 like in previous entries in the series.

The full list of tracks for Gran Turismo 7 remains a mystery. Earlier videos show the Le Mans circuit and Nüburgring Nordschleife. There are sure to be some fantasy courses, too. Given how often the Gran Turismo TV YouTube channel is publishing videos about the new game, we might get more details about this soon.